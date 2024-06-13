KZN’s ActionSA says Kaunda’s redeployment is ANC stunt to please DA

KwaZulu-Natal ActionSA Provincial Chairperson Zwakele Mncwango said the redeployment of Mxolisi Kaunda to the National Assembly was a mere stunt aimed at nursing the Democratic Alliance’s (DA’s) ego. Mncwango said Kaunda was just a sacrificial lamb to pave the way for a closer relationship between the two parties.

“However, as ActionSA, we firmly believe that merely removing Kaunda will not address the core issues plaguing eThekwini. The fundamental problem lies with the African National Congress’ (ANC’s) governance, and it is the ANC’s removal that will lead to meaningful change in the municipality. “We want to assure eThekwini ratepayers that ActionSA will continue to be the unofficial opposition in the Metro, vigilantly monitoring the marriage between the DA and ANC,” he said. The ActionSA provincial leader said the parties’ union had been in the pipeline for a long time, and that its official formation was inevitable.

“Ratepayers should not be alarmed by the DA’s recent actions. Instead, they should understand that ActionSA remains steadfast in our commitment to fight for their rights. “We will hold both the DA and ANC accountable for the ongoing failures in the Metro and the province, ensuring that the interests of the people of eThekwini and KwaZulu-Natal are always at the forefront of our efforts.” Mncwango said ActionSA was not taken aback by the developments surrounding the sudden removal of Kaunda as mayor of the eThekwini Metro Municipality.

He said this development highlighted the dynamics of the DA and ANC coalition agreement which was dressed up as a government of national unity (GNU). “It is clear that the DA needed reasons to donate their votes to help President Ramaphosa and the ANC continue running down our country,” he added. On Wednesday during the media briefing in Durban, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president Velenkosini Hlabisa announced that his party agreed to form part of a government of national unity.

The IFP would get into the GNU with the ANC and the biggest opposition party, the DA. "The only options were to become part of the government or part of the opposition. "The people of South Africa who voted said that political parties must find a common ground," Hlabisa said.