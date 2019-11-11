Johannesburg - The Labour court in Johannesburg has dismissed the Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa’s) application seeking a final interdictory relief against the City of Joburg following the alleged unlawful suspensions of over 200 firefighters and paramedics in July.
The court ruled that the matter was “a waste of time and outside of its jurisdiction” and advised that it be taken to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).
Judge Andre van Niekerk said: “The applicants (Demawusa’s) claim of an unlawful suspension is not a claim contemplated by the Labour Relations Act (LRA) and neither that Act nor any other jurisdiction on this court to make a determination of the lawfulness or validity of suspension".
Demawusa has been in dispute with the City of Joburg since July. The dispute escalated to what the City of Joburg claimed was an illegal strike that occurred in July.
However, Demawusa dismissed the claims and said it wanted the city to comply with the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) standard rules in clinical practice.