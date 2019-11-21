Lack of black child superheros drives SA kid to create his own character









Prince Mashawana wanted to see a superhero with stories that are more realistic. Little Prince Mashawana wanted a more realistic superhero so he created one. Seven-year-old Prince created a new superhero, SuperMash, whose adventures are aimed at helping young children deal with some of life’s biggest obstacles. “I wanted to see a superhero with stories that are more like real-life, young people in Mzansi have a lot of challenges. I thought it would be fun to have stories and a hero. So that’s what the business is all about,” he said. SuperMash is the country’s first black child fictional superhero, who encourages children to see themselves as heroes. The idea is for him to be the friend who can share his superpowers, and this is unleashed by wearing the SuperMash wristband. The SuperMash storylines dig into many of the most emotionally challenging issues facing young South Africans today such as adapting to new living environments, learning how to read and write as well as self-confidence issues.

Last weekend Prince launched the comic book alongside merchandise which includes T-shirts, caps, lunch boxes and bags.

Prince’s father Collen Mashawana said: “SuperMash is a superhero character designed in the image of Prince Mashawana.”

He said his son was inspired to create a superhero due to lack of superheroes that looked like him.

“He has always loved superheroes like most kids do. After realising that there is no black child superhero, he decided to start his own character,” the proud father said.