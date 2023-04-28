Lady Zamar posts picture on Twitter in reply to cancel culture

Johannesburg - Yamikani Janet Banda, fondly known as Lady Zamar, continues to face merciless mob intimidation on social media following her sexual assault allegations levelled against Jabulani “Sjava” Hadebe. "You are cancelled" and "We haven't forgot10" are the foremost subjects painted on placards in the picture posted, where she is at the helm of what appears to be a fiery parade.

Decked out in glittering all-black attire, the Collide artist also holds a bold placard that is penned "World Gone Crazy". Lady Zamar, who has kept her comment section locked on Twitter for quite some time, this time let remarks pour in after posting a picture that seemingly charts her life experience. In just a few years since her breakthrough into the industry, she went from being the most streamed artist to being detested on social media, making it difficult for her to post a random picture without being vilified.

Lady Zamar is arguably one of the local artists who has had her fair share of cancel culture after allegations that Sjava had raped her in a hotel room in 2019. Despite the case being later thrown out by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in 2020, social media appears to have not forgotten about the incident. Cancel culture has been widely used as a missile to publicly boycott celebrities from having prominent careers after doing things that may not be "socially acceptable."

The notion ascends from social media and has sparked questions about who gets cancelled and who doesn't. And while that is a complex question, SA has seen many artists being "cancelled" and anticipating their careers flashing before their eyes. According to media reports, the case was dismissed on the grounds that "the facts or evidence do not support a successful prosecution".

Both their livelihoods changed as Lady Zamar faced endless criticism on social media and Sjava was thrown down by a series of event organisers. In 2020, IOL reported Lady Zamar’s explanation of what happened on the day of the incident. "That morning, we were making out. It's just kissing. He had invited me to his hotel room. And while this is happening, suddenly this person starts taking off my clothes. And he raped me. I couldn't fight because I was in stitches."