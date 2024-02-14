Lady Zamar says she had fun creating her album ‘Rainbow’

Award-winning music artist Lady Zamar has expressed her excitement ahead of the release of her highly anticipated music album, titled “Rainbow”, as she prepares to give her fans a taste of music later in April. After a five-year hiatus, the artist has promised that the album will be a ball of fun with a list of great stories that fans can immerse themselves in.

“Overall, it is a very fun album when you listen to the lyrics, and I had fun on this album. There’ll be great stories, sensational vocals, and some memorable tracks for everyone. You’ll also hear some Lady Zamar on amapiano beats on this album, and if you know my roots, you’ll know it’s a sound I have always been close to,’’ she said. The “Collide” hitmaker also gives credit to the people she worked with in bringing the album to life, stating that they have been incredible to work with. “The people I really want to give credit to are the Mega Drums duo; they’ve been incredible to work with and very easy to work with. As a person who is also a producer, it can be a bit hard to work with other producers, but they made it super easy. It was really an eye-opening experience because it showed it’s about finding the right team.