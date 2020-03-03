Lady Zamar's allegations against Sjava put SA rape culture attitudes under spotlight

One of the biggest trending stories at the weekend came in the form of news reports about the alleged rape of popular singer Lady Zamar. According to reports, Zamar accused her former boyfriend Sjava of rape. The news was debated on social media, with people either supporting Zamar or questioning if the incident took place. Rape culture, which is defined as “a setting in which rape is pervasive and normalised”, may have been evident as some continued to question the allegation. Are South Africans choosing to remain ignorant amid gender-based violence (GBV) or do they genuinely not know how to react in these circumstances?

Nonhlanhla Skosana, a gender activist at Sonke Gender Justice, said some people honestly did not know.

“In some instances, from the men’s side especially, they would be doing it as a defensive mechanism.

“Some men do not want to be held accountable.”

Skosana said in order for men to not have the same accusations pointed at them, they would try to protect the perpetrator.

She added that culture and religion informed how communities engaged on these issues.

“Some guys believe once they have paid lobola, the woman belongs to him and he can do what he wants.

“If you can’t give him what he wants, it’s either he sends you back home or kills you.”

Skosana said GBV happened in urban areas as well.

“In universities, there are issues like date rape. Perhaps this happened in a space that belongs to the perpetrator. So, what is due to him is your body.”

For counselling psychologist Nkateko Ndala-Magoro, it is not that South Africans take rape culture lightly.

“Remember our justice system is not victim-centric. It is perpetrator-centric, because you are innocent until proven guilty. When they (victims) report, the emotional trauma can easily deter people to report and talk about it. You will be victimised as a woman to say 'where were you, what were you wearing'. It is that sense of entitlement and ownership.”

Skosana said being in the entertainment industry did not make the issue of rape culture more prevalent.

“It’s about people’s belief systems. People’s behaviours, whether they are intoxicated or not, in my observation, are the same. That’s how they are socialised and so they normalise things that are wrong. It’s what you are used to, even if you are not drunk.

“There are cases where alcohol contributes towards it but it is not the main driver of the behaviour.”

Ndala-Magoro agrees.

"Statistics do not point to saying it happens more in the entertainment industry, it is mainly because they are high profile that the story is known. In an ordinary circle, the story may not be as known.

"As a form of trying to find recourse for themselves, because they know if they go to the police to report they might not be taken seriously, on social media there is that platform and that attention. Public figures have that access. Unlike people who are unknown who could be told to keep quiet and not ruin a prominent figure’s reputation. When popular figures put something up it is more likely to be believed.”

Mara Glennie, founder of the Tears Foundation, said consent was all sex was about.

“Sex is about consent and we forget that. The problem is that people don’t understand that no is no. We need to change that structure that women’s bodies can be owned.”

Glennie said one of the reasons rape culture was taken lightly was because people did not speak out enough.

“We are not speaking on behalf of the woman. We let them take the full brunt of what has happened.”

Glennie said the system was paternalistic.

“There are more men in every company, every government, than women. This is a real difficulty. It is my hope that every woman and child in this country can walk free one day.

“Instead of complaining, stand up for women. I challenge people to volunteer at any place that helps rape and abuse victims. Unless we make a difference, we will not manage.”

Ndala-Magoro added that the bottom line was that women and men were afraid to report because of secondary victimisation.

“To conscientise society and to have an uproar about this issue is for everybody to speak out in whatever situation they might be in, trivial or not. Let's speak up about these instances so people become conscious about it, it may help someone else and ease their guilt and uncertainty. It is about being empowered and seeing others do it is empowering.”

She added that communities needed to stand by those people who were vulnerable.

Skosana added that the country still had a long way to get rid of rape culture.

“It’s not an overnight thing, it is something we work towards. We engage men and boys about these issues in terms of attitudes and beliefs.

“Engagement with them is not an easy space because they can retaliate. You need to make sure you spread the message. You work with them to become our allies,” said Skosana.