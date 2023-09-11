Ladysmith Black Mambazo are heading to Durban

Johannesburg - After months of successful tours in various provinces, the legendary Ladysmith Black Mambazo are set to serenade fans at The Durban Playhouse for the KZN leg of their country-wide tour on September 29, September 30 and October 30. With the Joburg leg of the tour slated for the Joburg Theatre later this year, the show will run in Cape Town at the Artscape Theatre on November 16 and 19.

The final leg of the tour will be at Pretoria’s State Theatre from December 14-17. The group said they were looking forward to the Durban shows because the city had historical significance in their journey. Sibongiseni Shabalala explained their success and how SA audiences had always rallied behind the music of the group started by his late father Joseph in the 1960s.

“South African audiences first endorsed the success of Ladysmith Black Mambazo. From humble beginnings, the group broke records by being the top-selling music group in South Africa in the late 70s and 80s. The overwhelming support from South African audiences and neighbouring countries paved the way for Ladysmith Black Mambazo to showcase their music globally,” said Shabalala. “The South African national tour aims to reconnect with local audiences and also celebrate the legacy of the group since it was established.” Albert Mazibuko, who has been in the group since it began, said Ladysmith Black Mambazo had embarked on this national tour to celebrate their journey in the music industry.

Mazibuko feels it is perfect that this tour stop is happening during Heritage Month. “The music of Ladysmith Black Mambazo is a cultural export of our heritage and culture globally. We are now showcasing what the world has been witnessing during our tours back home in Durban.” He expressed gratitude and thanked South Africans for the love and support they had shown.

“Performing at home is very special because the social issues of South Africa inspired the music of Ladysmith Black Mambazo from the dark days of apartheid until now. Ladysmith Black Mambazo is a mirror of South African society,” added Mazibuko. Speaking about the Durban tour, Shabalala said the audiences could expect a memorable experience. “Ladysmith Black Mambazo regard Durban as their second home since after Joseph Shabalala migrated to Durban in 1960, he formed Ladysmith Black Mambazo in Durban, where he was staying with founding members in Claremont township, near Pinetown, Durban.