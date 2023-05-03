Land Party leader Gcobani Ndzongana takes a swipe at activist Ntsiki Mazwai’s looks

Johannesburg - Land Party leader Gcobani Ndzongana took aim at popular activist and poet Ntsiki Mazwai on social media, suggesting that the jailed Dr. Nandipha Magudumana had finer looks than her. Ndzongana posted pictures of both women on his Facebook account, comparing their looks while seemingly giving glory to Magudumana.

Mazwai, who is known to share her sentiments unapologetically, is often targeted for her intense comments, with some undermining her looks. The activist is known not to be shy when it comes to giving social media trolls a piece of her mind, and she is adamant about speaking the truth when required to. In reaction to some of the videos of Magudumana, Mazwai complimented her for her beauty, yet on the other hand commented on her “pretty privilege”.

“Pretty privilege is so nice, yazi,” she commented. “She is damn pretty, tho,” said Mazwai. Magudumana, who is accused of various crimes, appeared in court today without a mask, sparking discussions about her looks, while others have been complimentary.

Sitting in the dock for the first time without a mask, she sported her standard apparel, Nike, showing her face, which appeared to have been given a face beat. Magudumana and her partner, Thabo Bester, who falsified his death and broke out of prison, have been on the radar in the past few weeks after their scandalous story broke out. Shocking details about them have been unfolding daily.

Before the pair was busted in Tanzania, it appears as if they had been rubbing shoulders with several celebrities, who have now taken a step back. Today, The Star also learned that actress Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema is the mysterious celebrity who visited Bester in prison after admitting it publicly. Ngema shared a statement detailing the events but later withdrew it from her social media account.