Lasizwe crowned the winner of ‘The Perfect Picture’

Johannesburg - After nine gruelling weeks and tons of shutter speed photos taken, the Season 2 finale of Canon’s hit reality TV series, The Perfect Picture, wrapped with Lasizwe Dambuza taking the coveted title. Dambuza, Jonathan Boyton-Lee and Nomvelo Makhanya were crowned the top three in the last episode.

Dambuza reminisced about his time during the competition, saying: “For me, it was showing my evolution. People know me as a child star, and for my caricatures, I play online. This was my breakthrough in becoming someone new and reinventing myself.” Before the winner was announced, all the season’s contestants reunited at the art gallery. After a quick catch-up, the top three’s scores were read. Makhanya’s overall score was 67, placing her in third place.

Asked what she would take away from the show, she said: “I applied myself to get this far. I listened and took everything in. It’s been an incredible experience.” Only two points separated the winner from the runner-up. After a suspenseful pause, Dambuza was crowned the winner with 73 points and was awarded the coveted trophy along with a check for R150 000 and R100 000 worth of Canon gear.

In the last episode, the contestants were told to prepare their passports for an incredible adventure in the mountains of Lesotho. However, Dambuza fell ill and required immediate medical attention. Despite being on medication, he agreed to continue his fight to win the competition. The challenge kicked off when the contestants met Maps Maponyane for their final brief on a beautiful, snowy mountain, where he made it clear that they were no longer shutterbugs, but had earned the title of full-fledged photographer.

Comprising four smaller challenges, Maps announced what they needed to capture: four travel log photographs across four various genres. Given a guide, a vehicle and a crew, the celebs had the whole day to take their perfect pictures. But, as always, there was a twist. One of the photos needed to be a night shot. The season wrapped with spirited celebrations of Dambuza’s win after nine weeks of challenges.