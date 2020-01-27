Late boxing champ and wife's commitment to their community hailed









One of the mourners celebrating the life of late boxing legend Peter 'Terror' Mathebula and his wife Emma who passed away last week. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency (ANA) Former world boxing champion Peter “Terror” Mathebula and his wife Emma, who died just days apart, have been hailed as lovebirds committed to serving their community. The community of Mohlakeng, Randfontein, gathered at the Ramosa Hallon Sunday to remember and celebrate the lives of the two “lovebirds” who died last week. Mathebula died on January 18 at the age of 67 following an illness and his grief-stricken wife, Emma, died on January 23 while preparing to bury her husband. Speaking during the service for the couple, Emma’s former colleague Selina Motsoane said: “Mme Emma and her husband always showcased their love and everyone around them knew how much they loved each other. Mourners gathered at the Ramosa Hall in Mohlakeng, Randfontein, yesterday to remember and celebrate the lives of Peter 'Terror' Mathebula and his wife Emma who passed away last week. Simphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency (ANA) “They became my parents raised me and my twin children,” she told the gathering. “Every time I wanted to speak to Mme Emma, Ntate Terror would always be there because they followed each other everywhere. “That’s how much they loved each other,” said Motsoane.

The hall was filled with hundreds of residents dominated by elderly people.

Among them were family members, friends, former colleagues and government officials.

“While others sang hymns and played bells, some took to the podium dancing and saying prayers of comfort to the Mathebula family.

Former boxer Skola “Fish” Ramalebo, 73, who fought and beat the champion for the first time in 1974 took to the stage flexing his boxing moves.

The late Peter 'Terror' Mathebula.

He explained his relationship with Peter as a “good one”. “We always teased each other. I would always remind him of the day that I beat him and he would laugh and say ‘stop with that, that’s old news now’. He truly was an amazing person. Like everyone else has said, they were always together.

“I think it has been a year and six months since the last time we met and I was shocked to hear about his death on the radio,” said Ramalebo.

He said when Peter got back home from Los Angeles after winning the world flyweight title he stopped training.

“When he fought the same person in Orlando Stadium, he was defeated and lost his title.”

Mano Phaedi, from the Catholic church Emma attended, said: “We thank God for the two gifts he gave us. However, the shadows that we hid under have now fallen. They have fought and played their role in West Rand.”

The couple who had been together for more than 40 years, will be buried on Tuesday at Heroes' Acre in Greenhill's Cemetery, Randfontein.