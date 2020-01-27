The community of Mohlakeng, Randfontein, gathered at the Ramosa Hallon Sunday to remember and celebrate the lives of the two “lovebirds” who died last week.
Mathebula died on January 18 at the age of 67 following an illness and his grief-stricken wife, Emma, died on January 23 while preparing to bury her husband.
Speaking during the service for the couple, Emma’s former colleague Selina Motsoane said: “Mme Emma and her husband always showcased their love and everyone around them knew how much they loved each other.
“They became my parents raised me and my twin children,” she told the gathering.
“Every time I wanted to speak to Mme Emma, Ntate Terror would always be there because they followed each other everywhere.
“That’s how much they loved each other,” said Motsoane.