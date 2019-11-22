His memorial service was held in Joburg on Thursday and was attended by Gauteng finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo- Ralehoko, who said his death had touched everyone.
She said the king always wanted speedy service delivery for his people in the Eastern Cape.
Dimpho Hani, wife of the late Struggle icon Chris Hani, shared memories of her first encounter with the king at a function in the Eastern Cape in 2011, and said how impressed she was by his honesty.
Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA secretary-general, Zolani Mkiva, said Sigcawu visited his subjects in neighbouring countries like Zimbabwe, Zambia and Botswana. “He went to his people in Zimbabwe who were taken by Cecil John Rhodes in 1898.”
He described the king as a visionary leader, with a deep passion for the development of not only his people but the country as a whole, adding that he was also very passionate about the return of land to the African people.