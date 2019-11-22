Late Xhosa king hailed as an honest and visionary man









The late Xhosa King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu has been described as “a visionary” and “an honest man” when dealing with matters relating to his nation. His memorial service was held in Joburg on Thursday and was attended by Gauteng finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo- Ralehoko, who said his death had touched everyone. She said the king always wanted speedy service delivery for his people in the Eastern Cape. Family and friends gather at a Johannesburg church for the memorial service of the late AmaXhosa monarch, King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu. The king died last week at the Mthatha Hospital in the Eastern Cape aged 51, after ruling the AmaXhosa nation for more than 14 years. Itumeleng English African News Agency (ANA) Dimpho Hani, wife of the late Struggle icon Chris Hani, shared memories of her first encounter with the king at a function in the Eastern Cape in 2011, and said how impressed she was by his honesty. Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA secretary-general, Zolani Mkiva, said Sigcawu visited his subjects in neighbouring countries like Zimbabwe, Zambia and Botswana. “He went to his people in Zimbabwe who were taken by Cecil John Rhodes in 1898.” He described the king as a visionary leader, with a deep passion for the development of not only his people but the country as a whole, adding that he was also very passionate about the return of land to the African people.

The Eastern Cape National Heritage Council’s Mbasa Metuse said: “We are not here to cry for the king, he didn’t like crying.”

Sigcawu is to be buried at Nqadu, The Great Place, in the Eastern Cape next Friday.

Picture: Itumeleng English African News Agency (ANA)

Meanwhile, acclaimed South African Struggle poet and journalist Sandile Dikeni will be buried on Saturday.

Dikeni - who died at the age of 53 last week - was born in the small Karoo town of Victoria West in 1966.

He studied at UWC where he served on the SRC. He began writing seriously while in detention in 1986, and was a popular performer at political rallies and community cultural events.

In addition to Planting Water, he published two collections of poetry, Guava Juice (1992) and Telegraph to the Sky (2002), as well as a collection of his articles featured in the Cape Times, titled “Soul Fire: Writing the Transition” (2002).

The funeral details are: Time: 10am. Venue: Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, E-299 Mkonto Crescent, Khayelitsha.