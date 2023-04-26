Latest season of ‘The Coolest OG’s’ connects old school cool with the new generation swag

Johannesburg - After building on the massive success of its first season, the widely acclaimed reality series The Coolest OG’s returns with season 2, promising an exhilarating blend of competition. The Coolest OG’s is set to reach millions of viewers across Africa as the thrilling South African season 2 arrives on Netflix on April 26.

Hosted by the witty social media sensation and comedian TaFire, the new season features a new cast of senior citizens aged 60 to 80 competing in a series of fun and unexpected challenges with the help of the Gen Z crowd. Founder of Rebelintown Productions, Jimmy Muteba, said: “We’re thrilled to bring ‘The Coolest OG’s’ to Netflix, reaffirming our commitment to delivering entertaining formats and embracing digital platforms. As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, we’re excited about the future and our upcoming projects, including a groundbreaking digital platform, Moodswing, that will revolutionise global communication. From modelling, songwriting and music videos to gaming, cooking and acting, these vibrant older contestants will showcase their skills and zest for life.” A panel of young and influential celebrity judges, including Tresor, Candice Modiselle, Ms Cosmo, Macc Gee, Mpumi “Msakazi” Mlambo, Neo Nontso, Benny Afroe, Primo, Touchline, Liopelo Maphathe, and the late chef Lentswe Bhengu, must determine which of the contestants still has what it takes to be the coolest OG, with a cash prize up for grabs.

The Coolest OG’s is produced by Rebelintown Productions, which has a successful track record of creating engaging content that transcends borders. An OG is known as someone who is exceptional, authentic and excellent in a classic way. Someone who is an expert in many facets of life and who has been around for a long time. This new season also proves age is just a number when it comes to coolness.