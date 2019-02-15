Lee Ann Liebenberg, Jason Goliath, Taryn Louch and LeAnne Dlamini attend the love inspired luncheon hosted by Sandton Sun Hotel on Wednesday.

Media personality Taryn Louch hosted an intimate love-inspired luncheon to celebrate her new venture. Invited guests included Leanne Dlamini, Lee-Ann Liebenberg and Jason Goliath, who dressed the part for the specially prepared chef’s table at the Sandton Sun Hotel.

“My love language is words and affirmation,” said Louch. “People call me a ‘sayer’ because I like to tell people how I feel. One thing I don’t ever want is for someone to not know how I feel about them. I think when you affirm someone and express yourself, it really makes them feel special and loved. It’s even more special when someone isn’t great with words and manages to find the words to tell me how they feel.”

Louch launched her podcast Spilt T at the event, explaining that it would be a launch pad for conversations and much more.

Dlamini, who was pretty in pink at the event, said her love language revolved around her family.

“Valentine’s Day is a special day in our house, especially since having children. My husband really wanted to be the first gentleman to show my girls what love is all about.

“The day is about Sipho and me, but it is also about the girls, so every year the girls dress up and Sipho takes us out for an early dinner. He is the first guy to give them roses and really spoil them - just to show them what love really is and how a man needs to treat a woman.”

Dlamini said it took her a long time to figure out what her love language was.

“The one that speaks to me the most is communication. Also, staying connected and staying on the path mentally. We aren’t into material things,” she said.

Comedian Goliath recently tied the knot.

“I’ve realised that love languages are actually very different and they are incredibly important and real.

“My language is giving. I like to make your dreams come true and, because I subconsciously like to be treated like a king, I love honouring you as a queen. And my lady has the same love language, so she loves treating me like a king. We are both very giving,” he said.

“It’s difficult for us to receive gifts and easier to give.”

