Law firms claim prejudice in RAF cases, want judge to recuse himself

Law firms which are on a collision course with the Road Accident Fund (RAF) want the judge who presided and dismissed their urgent court application to recuse himself. Last week, the case against the RAF by 42 of the 84 law firms which form part of the entity’s panel of attorneys was dismissed by Judge Norman Davis in the North Gauteng High Court. On Thursday, the group of lawyers sent a letter to Davis asking him to confirm whether or not he attended a meeting at the RAF offices to discuss the issues relating to the panel. The lawyers want the court to set aside a decision by the RAF to demand the case files back and that the court set aside the cancellation of the tender to try and find a new panel. In a letter sent to Davis on Friday, the lawyers claim the judge might have been one of the members of the judiciary that attended a meeting at the fund’s Centurion offices on April 18.

The meeting called by the RAF was to discuss the high legal costs incurred by using the panel of attorneys.

The letter to Davis states: “It is alleged that you were one of the judges who attended the said meeting.

“We understand that during the said meeting you allegedly also offered your views which were adverse and prejudicial to the panel of attorneys.

“By attending the said meetings as alleged, you gained inside knowledge of the RAF’s thinking on how it intends to deal with the panel and participated in the debate.”

The letter further states that Davis’ attendance at that meeting “disqualified you as a judicial officer from presiding over the matter that you dismissed.

“Further in our view you ought to have declined to take the matter when it was allocated to you by the Judge President or at the very least you ought to have brought it to the attention of the parties through their legal representatives that you were privy to the information which form the subject matter of the litigation and by virtue of your attendance to the said meeting.”

Lawyers say Judge Davis ought to have informed the parties prior to hearing the matter.

In their leave to appeal application, the lawyers claim Davis erred when he said their rights would not be infringed upon if they were to return the files.