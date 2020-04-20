Lawley residents to take City of Joburg to ConCourt over demolished houses





Zuko Madikane from the Lawyers for Black People said on Sunday that his organisation was preparing papers to petition the Concourt on behalf of residents of Kokotela informal settlement in Lawley, south of Joburg.





Meanwhile, The Star has been informed of an alleged long-running criminal syndicate at the informal settlement allegedly involving local and provincial government officials, with as much as R40 000 being paid for the allocation of a stand.





The Star has also seen several “receipts” given to residents, who said they bought the stands from people, whose names were known but won’t be revealed, to purchase stands in the area.





However, none of the receipts have amounts or the names of the people selling the land and were only listed as being from “the Ennerdale Community Development Forum” for “contribution made for community development and services”.





“They didn’t put their names on my receipt,” said a resident who asked to remain anonymous, "but I paid R40 000 for my stand.”





The resident’s views were echoed by several others who produced receipts received for purchasing stands.





The alleged criminality correlates with assertions made by Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo, who said that syndicates were selling land at between R1 500 and R6 000 a stand.





The furore at Lawley began on Thursday when hundreds of workers from the Red Ants security firm demolished roughly 500 homes, which Makhubo alleged were built during the month-long national lockdown, which began at the end of last month.





The evictions happened despite a national government-regulated moratorium against this, which was confirmed by the SAPS on Saturday. An urgent application was launched on Saturday by the Lawyers for Black People to restore the bulldozed homes, some of which included well-structured brick-and mortar houses, complete with plastering and roof tiles.





The South Gauteng High Court dismissed the urgent application, but Madikane said his organisation would be petitioning the Concourt.





“We are collecting the evidence to prove that many people who had their houses destroyed were here well before the lockdown,” Madikane said.





The Star spoke to several residents, who showed their receipts that all had 2019 date stamps. Makhubo and Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile were expected to visit Lawley on Sunday but postponed it due to hundreds of protesters coming out on the street.





The residents barricaded the main road with burning tyres, rocks and other objects before police had to disperse them with rubber bullets.





“Both MEC Maile and mayor Makhubo have reaffirmed their commitment to adhere to a moratorium on evictions and demolitions as announced by national government during this lockdown period.





“However, law enforcement will continue to guard against and act on land invasions during this time,” read a statement from the two.





“The community of Lawley is urged to remain calm and allow government to intervene without flouting lockdown regulations."





"MEC Maile will hold an urgent meeting with all the mayors of municipalities in Gauteng to look into their land invasion measures during this lockdown period.”





Meanwhile, The ANC in Joburg has come out in full support of the recent demolitions of illegal structures in the city. It has further slammed those accused of abusing the lockdown regulations by invading land while everyone has been cautioned to stay home.





This comes as clashes over land continue to take place between the government and dwellers of informal settlements across the country during the lockdown . About 188 shacks were destroyed by the Red Ants in Ennerdale, south of Joburg recently. Additional reporting by Siviwe Feketha