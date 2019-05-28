File picture: Pexels

Johannesburg - Police had to come to the rescue of four men, one of them a candidate attorney, who were being attacked by an enraged community for allegedly being ATM scammers. This was after a man pointed them out as the people who had defrauded him early that morning at Ivory Park Shopping Centre, Tembisa.

The community beat them up and only stopped after police who had been called arrived at the scene.

It's alleged that the 31-year-old victim was withdrawing money from an around 6am on Monday at the shopping centre when he was assisted by three men who then stole his card and fled in a VW Polo.

He man later realised that his card has been swapped after he received a bank notification that money had been withdrawn from his account at an ATM in Kaalfontein.

According to Gauteng Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini, the man spotted the suspects standing at an ATM in Kopanong Shopping Centre around 2pm. He also noticed that they used the same vehicle.

“He screamed for help, and the members of the community confronted the suspects and assaulted them."

The men, however, only sustained minor injuries.

Dlamini said the attorney, a correctional services officer as well as two other men were arrested.

The vehicle the suspects used was impounded during the arrest and is believed to have been hired by the candidate attorney.

Dlamini said police were looking at the possibility that the same suspects may be involved in several criminal activities involving bank card thefts especially that had occurred when people withdraw money at ATMs.

Members of the public are advised to cancel their bank cards immediately if they suspect the cards have been stolen.

