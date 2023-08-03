Leading hair care brand joins in celebrating leading women in SA’s world-renowned music genre

Johannesburg - As the country celebrates Women’s Month, the leading brand in hair care products, SofnFree, has announced its partnership with SA’s biggest women-inspired awards, the Basadi in Music Awards. Five of the country’s leading amapiano artists, Boohle, Kamo Mphela, Khanyisa Jaceni, Nkosazana Daughter, and Pabi Cooper, are the nominees in this tightly contested category.

This year’s second edition of the awards will take place later in the month, with nominations opening on April 19, 2023, across 24 categories. It was announced that the nominees for the Nando’s Emerging Artist of the Year Category would be facilitated through the Bridges For Music online and social platforms, while Mzansi's leading music genre, amapiano, would be celebrated through this new partnership. In a statement, the trailblazing haircare brand said it had taken the step to celebrate and acknowledge the remarkable achievements of the Amapiano nominees in the Basadi in Music Awards.

Amapiano, a Zulu or Xhosa word loosely translated to ‘’the pianos,’’ is a sub-genre of house and Kwaito music that emerged in South Africa in the mid-2010s. It is a hybrid of deep house, jazz, and lounge music, characterised by synths and wide percussive bass-lines that commands new audiences across the globe, ensuring that South Africa’s pop culture gets noticed. This distinctive category is sponsored by Sofnfree and shines a spotlight on the extraordinary contributions of women in the Amapiano genre to the music industry.

The Basadi in Music Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on August 12 at The Johannesburg Theatre. The Amapiano Nominees represent a group of exceptional artists whose creative tunes and talent have captured the hearts of music enthusiasts worldwide. Sof’n Free Marketing Manager Noeleen Burger says the brand is committed to championing diversity, innovation, and self-expression, aligning perfectly with the spirit of Amapiano music. ‘’These talented women have broken barriers, redefined music boundaries, and inspired countless individuals with their artistry.’’

‘’We are honoured to recognise and celebrate their achievements through our sponsorship of the amapiano Category at the Basadi Women in Music Awards,’’ Burger added. ‘’As a brand that promotes authenticity and confidence, we are proud to support these Amapiano nominees and encourage others to join in celebrating their success.’’ Burger said the partnership between the brands and the awards underscores a shared commitment to fostering a more inclusive and vibrant music industry.