Learner arrested after the fatal stabbing of a schoolmate

Johannesburg - A 17-year-old Limpopo learner will make his first court appearance today in Mahwelereng Magistrate’s Court after being arrested in connection with the murder of a fellow learner, police said. It is alleged that the victim, Eliya Phago, 17, who was a Grade 11 learner at Rakodubana High School, got into a heated argument, which led to his demise.

The two Grade 11 boys apparently met at a local tuckshop in Galakwena village on September 20 at around 8pm. The suspect allegedly pulled out a sharp object, stabbed the victim in the upper body, and fled. The victim was rushed to hospital, but succumbed to his injuries on arrival. On Thursday, the suspect was handed over to the police by his family. A probation officer was engaged in the process.

Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, condemned the incident and pointed out that bullying at school or anywhere was unacceptable. This incident followed another stabbing at Stratford Primary School in Eerste River, Cape Town, where a learner was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the head by a fellow learner. In June, police reported an incident in which a Grade 10 Brakpan pupil was stabbed to death in an after-school brawl over a pepper spray incident.