Learners stage a march against historical sewage problems and infrastructure issues at Katlehong school

Katlehong high school learners staged a march against historical sewage problems and infrastructure issues at school, saying their health and education are being compromised. The learners of Winile Secondary School in Zonkizizwe, Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, staged a march at the school on Friday over the lack of infrastructure at the school. There is allegedly a shortage of school furniture for the past two years and the bursting of sewerage pipes dating back more than five years.

Some of sewage water has leaked out into the school garden and assembly area.Image: supplied According to the pupils, the classrooms at the school are overcrowded with over 50 children in one class and half of the pupils do not have chairs. “There can be 50 plus learners in a classroom with probably less than 20 desks and chairs only in the classroom,” one learner told The Star. The learners added that there was raw sewage all over the school, dating back more than five years.

“I've been at this school for five years, and there has been no change. When I speak to my older brothers, they even say that there was sewage on the school premises when they attended the school, maybe for ten years,” the pupil said. He added that sometimes there would not be sewage as the issues were fixed, but the problem will come back again. The Congress of South African Student (Cosas) Zonkizizwe branch handed a memorandum to Gauteng Education district officials.Image:supplied Prior to the student protest on Friday, where the Congress of South African Student (Cosas) Zonkizizwe branch handed a memorandum to Gauteng Education district officials, the learners of the school had not attended school since the third term started as part of the shutdown because they were fed up. The learners gave the department seven days to respond to their demands and said if they didn't receive a response during that time, they would take further protest action.

“Our health is being compromised in this unhealthy environment because the bursting of sewerage harbours many illnesses, which deprives us of getting education. We have been complaining several times regarding the unhealthy environment, but no measures have been taken,” the learners said in the memorandum. Sewage overload spewing onto school grounds.Image:supplied Cosas added that the school leadership had sent numerous letters to the school principal and the Department of Education about the matter with little joy. “Every time the matters are attempted to be attended to, the Department of Education promises to attend to it, but to date, we still have the same situation. Many letters have been written, many meetings have been held, but the matter has never been taken seriously. It’s about action being implemented,” the learners said.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) confirmed that it is aware of this historical sewage problem around the Zonkizizwe area, particularly during the winter season. “We have suggested that the Municipality divert the community pipe that goes into the school and increase the capacity of the pipe due to population growth in the area,” GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona said. He further called upon the community not to disrupt schooling as lost contact time is not easily recovered.

“It must be noted that preparations are underway to ensure that Grade 12 learners attend at other schools as alternative venues. We continue to engage student representation not to disrupt schooling. Furthermore, 250 chairs were delivered,” the spokesperson said. Meanwhile, an alumnus from the school, Sonwabile Gingqishe, who posted about the school’s infrastructure issues, said he was concerned about the school’s situation as the Grade 12 preliminary examinations approached. “How do we expect these kids to perform better and produce good results under these bad circumstances? Surely, something needs to be done. I believe we can save these kids,” Gingqishe said.