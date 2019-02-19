SOCIALLY-conscious musician Mthetho Tshemese, also known as iNdlongobela, has released a song called Thuma Mina, urging politicians not to misappropriate the words of others for their own benefit.

Former practising psychologist-turned-musical activist Mthetho Tshemese has come out guns blazing, criticising the appropriation of Hugh Masekela’s Thuma Mina song, which the ANC has adopted as its ethos. Tshemese, who goes by the name iNDLOBONGELA, has just released a single called Thuma Mina in which he bashes politicians for abusing the name of the late Masekela and for going against what the popular song stands for.

Tshemese’s version of the song mainly tackles issues of poverty, which he said had been allowed to grow under the democratic government.

He told The Star that he wanted President Cyril Ramaphosa to accept the reality that he was former president Jacob Zuma’s deputy and did nothing to improve the situation.

“He (Ramaphosa) can’t claim the renewal outside the fact that he was in that leadership. Basically people must not appropriate. It’s like Hugh Masekela came into me and said these people must stop using my name. The song is one of many controversial songs and it is close to my heart. I loved Hugh. Whatever we do we must not misuse the names of those (late) for our own benefit,” he said.

“I felt they were misappropriating what Bra Hugh was saying. He was clear about what was not right in Africa and the leaders. I wondered if he were to thuma me what would he say. I worked with a young producer, Maxhoseni, asked him to make a beat, and the song was born.”

The album will also feature lighter songs that explore love and life. Tshemese has already recorded 43 songs and will be releasing them in four volumes.

“Whatever I am doing now is healing activism with the hope that there will be redemption,” he said.

His love for music dates back to his childhood when he sang in church.

“I come from a creative family background where we would compose traditional music,” he said.

Tshemese has spent the last two decades working behind the scenes and managing various artists while getting to learn the industry better.

“I didn’t plan this career. In 2017 I was invited by the Nelson Mandela Foundation and Soul City to facilitate a dialogue on violence against women in the country.

“When I went back to East London I facilitated a dialogue with men and it was during that conversation that the song Inyala (Abomination) came to be after we were discussing men who rape,” he said.

Inyala reflects on the state of violence against women.

For the last seven months, Tshemese buried himself in making his debut album project titled Izityhilelo (Revelations). He quit his job as a psychologist to focus on his music.

“That whole period was difficult emotionally, I even had severe depression and was suicidal after Professor Bongani Mayosi killed himself.

“The album is a lot more about me healing than being burnt out. The music gives me a larger audience and a greater platform to talk about things that most artists don’t talk about,” he said.