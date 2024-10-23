Lebo Gunguluza denies cheating claims while mourning his daughter’s death

Author and businessman Lebo Gunguluza, who is mourning the death of his 15-year-old daughter, has rubbished claims that he is cheating on his girlfriend. This is as the successful business mogul is facing a wave of unfounded claims regarding his personal life, coinciding with the heart-wrenching loss of his daughter.

In a sombre statement, Gunguluza has vehemently denied accusations of being unfaithful to his girlfriend, which stem from a two-year-old video recently brought to light by social media influencer Musa Khawula. Khawula shared the video on X, alleging that it depicted Gunguluza involved in a confrontation at a Sandton restaurant with his girlfriend, claiming she had found him with another woman. “Lebo Gunguluza and his girlfriend fighting at Perere Restaurant; Sandton after she found him with another girl,” he tweeted on Wednesday, igniting a flurry of speculation across social media.

However, Gunguluza was quick to dismiss these assertions, publicly condemning the circulation of the video and the misleading narrative. “I unequivocally condemn the circulation of a misleading two-year-old video containing false and defamatory statements. Its timing amidst my daughter’s funeral preparations is particularly distressing,” he stated. Gunguluza plans to lay his daughter to rest during a funeral service set for Thursday morning in Fourways.

As the entrepreneur navigates the painful experience of losing his child, he demanded respect for his family’s grief. “Accompanying this video is an entirely untrue and hurtful statement. I implore respect for my family’s grief and dignity during this agonising period,” he said. “My family and I appreciate your support, kindness, and understanding as we navigate this unbearable loss of my daughter.” Born in Port Elizabeth, Gunguluza, affectionately known as the “King of AI” and a prominent figure from Africa’s first “Dragon’s Den” TV show, expressed a desire for privacy.