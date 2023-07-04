Legal expert says the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will have to start from scratch, amid the appointment of a new judge

Johannesburg - Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has been appointed to preside over the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. Mokgoatlheng’s appointment comes after Judge Tshifiwa Maumela was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week.

In April, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) recommended Maumela and Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi be suspended after complaints about the time it took them to hand down judgments. Meyiwa’s murder trial has been going on for nine years. It has been full of twists and turns and countless delays, and now with the appointment of Mokgoatlheng, many people are curious as to whether or not it has to start from scratch. The trial was expected to resume on July 17.

Legal expert Nthabiseng Dubazana, of Dubazana Attorneys, told The Star that the trial would start from scratch amid the appointment of Mokgoatlheng. This means that all five witnesses seen participating in the trial would have to come back to testify. The fifth witness, who was yet to conclude, was Zandile Khumalo, the sister of Kelly Khumalo. Kelly was Meyiwa’s girlfriend. Zandile was also at the house when Meyiwa was gunned down.