Legendary kwaito star Zola 7 rides a gqom wave in a recent video shaking social media

Johannesburg - The music industry’s inevitable moves towards contemporary genres has forced most notable artists to make a hasty transition to maintain their relevance. Following in the footsteps of other local artists who have made their attempts at trendy music is the iconic talent and philanthropist Bonginkosi “Zola 7” Dlamini.

The Lwandle hitmaker made an introduction with the song dubbed Skinny Jean, seemingly riding the gqom wave effortlessly. Different sentiments have been shared on social media after he surprised many of his fans with a short video of him vibrantly singing along to the song. One might recall that Zola 7 is a celebrated kwaito legend who boasts a list of classics that others still gravitate towards.

We have seen a sea of musical artists who have also opted to move with the times, while others stuck with what they believe music fans fell in love with. Though this worked for some artists, others simply reached their dead end. Gqom and amapiano have been the most talked about music genres, introducing myriad artists who are thriving beyond SA shores.

As expected, some of Zola 7’s fans did not give him the nod and instead suggested he treasure his old music, where his dominance stemmed from. Mpesu Guy reacted to the video by denouncing the star. “Zola must go back to the drawing board. I am not accepting mediocre. He knows, and we all know that he can do better,” he said. Though some of his fans expressed interest in the new music, a user named Oglignton also proposed that he focus on his old music, asking: “Can I just treasure his music as in original music that makes him an icon in my books and not corrupt it with a thing?”

Zola 7 is one of the local artists hailed for their immense contribution made to the entertainment industry. Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa recently shared that he invited him to work as one of the creative sector ambassadors. “Bonginkosi Dlamini is South Africa’s icon and one of our most talented stars. I met him yesterday in Polokwane, and he welcomed an invitation to work with us as one of the creative sector ambassadors. I look forward to a great working relationship with Zola 7.”