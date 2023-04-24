Legendary SA hip hop act Skwatta Kamp drops SeVeNth studio album

Johannesburg -- Legendary South African hip-hop act Skwatta Kamp’s SeVeNth album is set to recognise the seven rappers who held the group’s core while paying homage to the uncensored and rebellious young spirit that would see the SVN (sex, violence, and nudity) restriction being parentally advised on anything the group would release.
With hits like Landela, Umoya, Rau Rau, Manyisa, Eskhaleni, and an infectious beat that moved and united South Africans with The Clap Song, the new album is set to be released on April 27.
Group member Nkosana "Bozza" Nkosi said that what holds the group together and also moves them is their common ambition to educate through music.
"The love and respect for each other, our people (music enthusiasts), our sense of family within the group, and the unending desire to share different perspectives through our life’s journey with the music community. With this album, expect the same honesty and magic you have come to know and love us for," said Bozza.
With a single, In The Name Of Love, already out, it reflects their journey, South Africa’s hip-hop history, how far we have come as a country, and a reminder that making music should be about more than fame.
The lead single from the album, Phezulu is a reminder that the group has always been about being honest and relatable to the people who made the group a movement and an institution.
According to the group, the emotions that the beats evoked, the personal and collective experiences and memories that surfaced in the studio, and the issues they are interested in discussing with South Africa are what fans can expect to experience on the 14-track masterpiece.
The Star