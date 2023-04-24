Legendary SA hip hop act Skwatta Kamp drops SeVeNth studio album

Johannesburg -- Legendary South African hip-hop act Skwatta Kamp’s SeVeNth album is set to recognise the seven rappers who held the group’s core while paying homage to the uncensored and rebellious young spirit that would see the SVN (sex, violence, and nudity) restriction being parentally advised on anything the group would release. With hits like Landela, Umoya, Rau Rau, Manyisa, Eskhaleni, and an infectious beat that moved and united South Africans with The Clap Song, the new album is set to be released on April 27.

Group member Nkosana "Bozza" Nkosi said that what holds the group together and also moves them is their common ambition to educate through music. "The love and respect for each other, our people (music enthusiasts), our sense of family within the group, and the unending desire to share different perspectives through our life’s journey with the music community. With this album, expect the same honesty and magic you have come to know and love us for," said Bozza. With a single, In The Name Of Love, already out, it reflects their journey, South Africa’s hip-hop history, how far we have come as a country, and a reminder that making music should be about more than fame.