Lelowhatsgood thrilled to join Shimza

The young unapologetically black queer Johannesburg-based multi-talented creative Ntsikelelo “Lelo” Zane Meslani, known as Lelowhatsgood, was fast becoming a creative marvel who is redefining South African queer culture. As a DJ, he was behind the representation and increase the visibility of queer creatives in the entertainment industry in Johannesburg - playing on international stages such as Boiler Room and AFROPUNK in 2019.

Story continues below Advertisment

As a writer and multi-faceted content creator, he is breaking down societal stereotypes, generalisation and misconceptions surrounding queer culture in SA. Meslani holds bylines in The New York Times, Mail & Guardian and Hunger Magazine, and earn top spots such as Vodacom’s NXTLVL young creatives under 25 and being Jagermeister creative board member for Night Embassy JHB. “I was playing Boiler Room two weeks ago, and this weekend I’ve been asked to play at Shimza’s tour. I am really excited and it’s good to see that my music is enjoyed and the energy that I bring in is well received as well ad the vibe I give off while playing,” said Meslani

Story continues below Advertisment

He added that his music varied on his mood and he was more of a genre blender so whatever mood he was feeling he would play either Afro Tech or Techno House music. “My main aim is just to make people dance.” Meslani explained that he believed he was playing a pivotal role in representing the queer community based on the number of events he has partaken in and being the voice.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The responsibility is really scary but it has been rewarding and worth it. The response has been amazing, many people have come up to me and thanked me for inspiring them. I think a lot of people are not brave and courageous enough to do stuff and discrimination is a real thing, but if certain doors are knocked down it creates space for everyone else’s,” said Meslani. This year, Meslani said fans could look out for the release of his first EP as he is really working hard and it will be something different from what's often does. When asked what his words of encouragement were to other upcoming queer artists, he said: “Be brave and bold enough and always just be yourself. There is nothing more better than your own individual flavour because no one else can represent that and keep on pushing and working hard.”