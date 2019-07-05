Illegally occupied houses built on state land in various parts of Lenasia do not meet any requirements by the National Home Builders Registration Council. Picture: Itumeleng English African News Agency(ANA)

Illegally occupied houses built on state land in various parts of Lenasia do not meet any requirements of the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC). The council, accompanied by members of the Johannesburg metro police department as well as the City of Joburg’s Group Forensic and Investigation Service (GFIS), swooped on Lenasia extensions 9, 10 and 13 as inspectors discovered that a number of homes were being constructed that were not enrolled with the NHBRC.

Cindy Skele, whose home was raided first, said that while looking for a place to stay she saw the plot of land. She claimed she was currently in the process of getting all her paperwork from all relevant parties.

Skele said she had been harassed by male community members, who told her they didn't want to see an African person in their neighbourhood.

She added that she slept in her incomplete structure with her sister Zanele every night because the residents came and destroyed their building materials at night.

NHBRC spokesperson Tshepo Nkosi said that plenty still needed to be done to educate housing consumers and home builders.

He said there were laws that governed the construction of homes and people needed to follow them. He also said the NHBRC would help Skele become compliant and ensure that her house plans were approved and her home enrolled.

Another resident, Maulana Suliman Biyat, said the community was pleased with the raid, and that they did not mind people living in the area, but that occupation should be legal.

“I've been here for 30 years; it's the first time we've experienced something like this. When people are doing things that are illegal we are not going to accept it,” Biyat said.

He added that they were not aware of who was vandalising Skele’s structure and destroying her building material.

Molapo Mokothane, who took over provincial land in Lenasia extension 10, did not deny his illegal occupation of the land.

He said that he did not qualify for a bond or an RDP house, and was running out of options as he had been taken from pillar to post when seeking help.

The GFIS’s Lucky Sindane said part of their mandate was to have a unit that dealt with property hijacking, and within that unit they had people working with compliance.

“What you find is that people are just building or extending their properties without proper procedures, without approval. This is a problem for the City, and what we are trying to do is minimise that,” he said.

He said that there were no plans for demolitions.