Johannesburg - A motorist escaped death when his car was set alight after he had tried to drive through a road that was barricaded allegedly by Lenasia South land invaders. The man immediately jumped out of the car when it caught alight and fled to the police station on Thursday morning.

The group had taken to the streets to protest against the demolition of illegal structures in the area.

The protests had started on Wednesday night. According to Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaa the protesters blocked off the R558 and K43 intersection with rocks and burning tires on Thursday morning.

Minnaar added that JMPD officials were deployed to monitor the scene and that the R558 and K43 remained closed to traffic.

“At this time of an active protest action, it is important to note that motorists are advised to use the Golden Highway as it is open for traffic,” Minnar said.

Minnaar added that no other damages were reported and said police were monitoring the situation.

In another incident related to the protest in the area, the Joburg MMC for Public Safety Councillor Michael Sun wrote that a train was stopped by the alleged land grabbers who used placed burning objects on the tracks.

“It's crazy how far the land invaders will go to disrupt and risk people's lives. I am at Narens Farm, Lenasia South with Housing MMC Van Wyk & witnessing them stopping a train with burning objects on the railway. JMPD was able to contain and train back on the track,” Sun wrote.

However, the JMPD spokesperson could not confirm the incident relating to the train.

In July residents from Lenasia South demonstrated against the mushrooming erection of illegal structures in the area, which they said were having negative impact on the prices of their properties.

The residents have said that this mushrooming of illegal structures was the root of criminal activities including cable theft in the area.

In April, Alexandra residents also marched against the issues of the erection of illegal structures in the area and have since submitted a memorandum to the City of Johannesburg to address this issue.

Another clash between residents and land grabbers happened in Rabie Ridge, where the residents fought off the so called land grabbers.

During the clash, residents pelted stones at a group of land grabbers in an attempt to prevent them from erecting structures along the Modderfontein road.

It was understood that the group of land grabbers had travelled from Ivory Park and Alexandra and claimed that they were given the land by the Economic Freedom Fighters.

