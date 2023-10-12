Leondale Secondary School to celebrate removal of clause in Bela Bill

Leondale Secondary School and the community of Leondale are set to celebrate the removal of the sale of alcohol clause under the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill. In August, the department removed the clause on the sale of alcohol at schools following consensus from the public’s input that it (sale of alcohol) would “lead people into temptation”.

MPs who were part of deliberations on the bill during a portfolio committee meeting on basic education discussed the scrapping of Clause 8, which provided for conditions under which liquor may be possessed, consumed or sold on school premises or during school activities. According to the founder of World Changers Candidates, Lucas Mahlakgane, the school and the community will celebrate this win through a special general assembly on Friday, October 13. Mahlakgane said World Changers Candidates participated in the consultation process that contributed to the scrapping of the controversial bill.

“On 27th September 2023, the organisation was informed by the Basic Education Portfolio Committee Secretary that the controversial clause has been removed from the Bill, which has now been sent to the National Assembly for finalisation into law. In light of this milestone, the school will be hosting a special general assembly to celebrate the historic feedback,” Mahlakgane said. The Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill proposes changes to the South African Schools Act, which seeks to hand control to the Education Department in determining a school’s language policy and curriculums, compulsory schooling from Grade R, and the prohibition of corporal punishment and initiation practices. The bill was introduced in Parliament on January 10 but has received criticism, with some arguing that it will give Education Minister Angie Motshekga extraordinary powers to override school governing bodies.