Leondale youth petition government to end scourge of drug abuse

Various young people belonging to the World Changers Candidates have called for the government to mete out harsher sentences to drug dealers and drug traffickers. This is as the anti-drug abuse organisation led by Lucas Mahlakgane commemorated World Drug Day at the Breakthrough Family Ministries in Leondale, Ekurhuleni, on Wednesday.

Speaking to The Star, Omogolo Phirisi, a 17-year-old activist who joined World Changers Candidates two years ago, said she decided to be the voice of young people against drug abuse after more than 36 learners from Leondale High School attracted controversy when their dagga-smoking video went viral on social media. “We want the seventh administration to introduce harsher sentences to drug dealers because drugs are killing young people.” Nandi Mayathula-Khoza, from the Central Drug Authority, commended the group for their calls against drug abuse, which she said negatively affected the future of young people in local communities.

“I would like to commend World Changers and am very proud of these young people as they know what is happening in our communities and what needs to be done to combat drugs and drug trafficking in our society. We can never rest until drugs and criminal syndicates are out of our communities. “I also would like to commend World Changers Candidates for petitioning the government to recommend harsher sentences against drug dealers and traffickers and those selling liquor to our children. We must not rest until all of them are behind bars,” she said. In 2022, during Youth Month, scores of pupils from the Leondale High School took to the streets of Leondale as part of their march against drug abuse in the community.

Since then, World Changers Candidates has honoured the day with various activities and this year was no different as young people, parents and community members joined hands in petitioning the government to end the scourge of drug abuse. Nkosinathi Majola of Leondale, who has joined World Changers Candidates, said young people should refrain from using drugs as there was nothing worthwhile in using drugs. “We as young people have nothing to gain by taking drugs. We plead with the government to ensure harsher sentences against those who sell drugs to young people,” he said.

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day, is commemorated every year on June 26 in a bid to strengthen action and co-operation in achieving a world free of drug abuse. According to the UN, this year’s World Drug Day campaign recognises that effective drug policies must be rooted in science, research, full respect for human rights, compassion, and a deep understanding of the social, economic, and health implications of drug use. ActionSA also observed the day and party leader Dereleen James called for more to be done to help those trapped by the scourge.