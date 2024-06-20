Lerato Kganyago makes her debut as a resident judge for Miss South Africa Crown Chasers 2024

Renowned media personality and Metro FM presenter Lerato Kganyago is set to make her debut as a resident judge for Miss South Africa Crown Chasers 2024 as the race to the coveted title gets under way. Kganyago will work alongside actress, presenter, voice artist, model, author, and entrepreneur Leandie du Randt, who also served as a judge last year.

Each week, the pair will be joined by a celebrity judge starting on S3 on Saturday, June 29, at 8.30pm. Kganyago expressed her enthusiasm and joy in assisting beauty queens in their journeys. “It feels absolutely amazing and surreal to be a resident judge for Crown Chasers. It’s like coming full circle for me, having taken part in pageants. Being part of a show that celebrates and empowers women is something I hold very close to my heart. I’m thrilled and humbled to help guide these incredible contestants on their journey.

“I hope that I will be bringing a lot to the show, including my own experience as someone who's been in their shoes. I understand the pressures and the dreams these women have. I’ll be there to offer support, honest feedback, a lot of heart. My goal is to help each contestant find their true potential and shine as their authentic selves,” she said. She said the show promises heartfelt moments, growth, and inspiring stories, featuring exciting challenges and emotional highs, aiming to be a beautiful journey of transformation for all viewers. The media personality emphasises ‘Crown Chasers’ as a celebration of women’s strength, beauty, and potential, encouraging viewers to cheer on the contestants as they pursue their dreams.