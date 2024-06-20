Lerato Kganyago makes her debut as a resident judge for Miss South Africa Crown Chasers 2024

Renowned media personality and Metro FM presenter Lerato Kganyago is set to make her debut as a resident judge for Miss South Africa Crown Chasers 2024 as the race to the coveted title gets under way.
Kganyago will work alongside actress, presenter, voice artist, model, author, and entrepreneur Leandie du Randt, who also served as a judge last year.
Each week, the pair will be joined by a celebrity judge starting on S3 on Saturday, June 29, at 8.30pm.
Kganyago expressed her enthusiasm and joy in assisting beauty queens in their journeys.
“It feels absolutely amazing and surreal to be a resident judge for Crown Chasers. It’s like coming full circle for me, having taken part in pageants. Being part of a show that celebrates and empowers women is something I hold very close to my heart. I’m thrilled and humbled to help guide these incredible contestants on their journey.
“I hope that I will be bringing a lot to the show, including my own experience as someone who's been in their shoes. I understand the pressures and the dreams these women have. I’ll be there to offer support, honest feedback, a lot of heart. My goal is to help each contestant find their true potential and shine as their authentic selves,” she said.
She said the show promises heartfelt moments, growth, and inspiring stories, featuring exciting challenges and emotional highs, aiming to be a beautiful journey of transformation for all viewers.
The media personality emphasises ‘Crown Chasers’ as a celebration of women’s strength, beauty, and potential, encouraging viewers to cheer on the contestants as they pursue their dreams.
Miss South Africa contestants face real-life challenges based on duty, championship, empowerment, and beauty in a 6-x60-minute series, with a weekly challenge winner chosen.
Judges vote off contestants in each episode, with the remaining contenders advancing to the live grand finale on August 10 at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.
Du Randt, who is also elated to be returning to the series, said: “It’s such an honour for me. I just love this reality show because it really gives those taking part the opportunity to see what will be expected of them if they are crowned Miss South Africa. The challenges and tests they are put through during the course of the show are a true test of what will be expected of them.”
The Star