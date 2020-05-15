Lerato Kganyago's short-lived marriage leaves Twitter in shock

Many people on Twitter were shocked to learn that presenter Lerato Kganyago and her husband Thami Ndala parted ways just two months after getting married. The popular radio presenter announced the news in a brief statement on her social media platforms recently. “It is with sadness that we announce that Thami and I have decided to go our separate ways. "We have come to realise our different priorities and workloads have not afforded us the time to invest in our relationship.” The former Miss Soweto added that the two would continue to care deeply for each other and “look forward to growing our friendship”.

Over the last year, speculation was rife that Kganyago was in a relationship with her friend and colleague Quinton "Naked DJ" Masina as they were constantly seen together at events.

However, Kganyago nipped that rumour in the bud very quickly when she surprised fans who had no idea she was with Ndlala.

The media personality managed to keep her love life under wraps until images of a reported traditional wedding were shared by industry friends on social media platforms in March.

She then revealed on her Metro FM mid-morning show to her colleagues that she was "a married woman".

The couple was reported to have been planning a white wedding for later in the year.

Kganyago trended on Twitter after the announcement with tweeps weighing in on her statement.

“It's really unfortunate that Lerato Kganyago’s marriage is coming to an end.

“But I'd rather people walk away after two months than stay for years in a relationship that makes them unhappy hoping it will get better,” wrote @miss_andisa while others wanted to find out why the former couple would remain friends.

Some joked that the lockdown had gotten to the couple and others congratulated Kganyago for not falling into the "bekezela’ trap".