Leratong Hospital back in action after closure due to flooding

Johannesburg - Leratong Hospital on the West Rand has resumed services following a temporary closure due to flooding at the hospital on New Year’s Day. Hospital chief executive Keke Moloi confirmed that the hospital had been heavily affected by floods since Friday at 11pm until the early hours of Saturday. Moloi stated in a video that the hospital was up and running after the situation was stabilised. “We have managed to stabilise the situation in the casualty and X-ray departments and the hospital has been reopened for services,” said Moloi. Although no patients were affected by the flooding, Moloi said all front line areas were affected.

“All front line areas were affected, our emergency casual area, X-ray department, patient folders, request department and all the wards situated on the ground floor were affected.

“Fortunately, no patient has been affected by the incident," said Moloi.

The hospital experienced flooding from the evening of Friday, January 1 until the early hours of January 2.

A video circulating on social media showed water flowing into the file room from the under the door. The water filled the ward corridors up to ankle level.

Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said: “The situation has since been largely resolved and the water cleared out. The facility management will continue to make assessment of potential damage caused by the water to the various areas. Hospital operations are back in full effect.”

Moloi extended her heartfelt gratitude to West Rand Emergency Services, Mogale City Municipality, the cleaning department and other stakeholders for the swift response in helping to resolve the issue and clear the water.

Leratong Hospital was not the only facility affected by the heavy rains on New Year’s Day; residents of Protea Glen Extension 29 were also greeted with flooding on Saturday morning.

A number of houses were damaged and no casualties were reported.

According to community leader Phelelani Sindani, a disaster management team was on the ground yesterday to help clear out the water from the houses and the street.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi confirmed that floods and damage to homes had been reported in parts of Gauteng this past weekend.

Mulaudzi issued a warning to residents of low-lying areas to be on high alert.

[email protected]

The Star