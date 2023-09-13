Lesufi announces terms of reference of Joburg building fire inquest

Two weeks ago, Lesufi announced that he would be establishing a commission of inquiry into the blaze, saying he had engaged with President Cyril Ramaphosa on the matter. Lesufi, who addressed the media from the provincial offices in Midrand on Wednesday, said the reason he had established a commission of inquiry into the blaze was to ensure that there is no confusion as a fully fledged inquiry will allow the province and the commission chairperson to subpoena witnesses.

He said in spite of misgivings that this commission would be a waste of time, it was needed to get to the bottom of the incident to avoid similar incidents from happening again. "There are many people who felt this was a waste of money and resources, that we should have left it to other institutions to investigate and our argument is very clear - we didn't want institutions that have political representation where you find a certain committee of a legislature or Parliament to probe this matter,“ he said. The inquiry, which will be led by retired constitutional justice, Sisi Khampepe, assisted by Advocate Thulani Makhubela and Vuyelwa Mathilda Mabena, has been given six months to submit a report on all the possible causes of the fire.

The inquiry will be broken into two phases with the first phase set to look into the cause of the fire, while the second phase will look into the prevalence of hijacked buildings in the province He said that from October 1, the commission has two months to establish the cause of the Marshalltown fire and who is to blame, while from January 2024, the commission has been given four months to probe the prevalence of hijacked buildings in Gauteng. This comes as city officials ramp up and crack down on hijacked buildings following the arrest of 23 people, including a councillor, for the scourge of building hijacks.