Lesufi lambasted for online application mess as parents faint in stampede









Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. File Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA) Johannesburg - When the Gauteng Education Department introduced the online application system, they promised parents that they would never again stand in queues. But since Friday, parents have been stuck in snaking queues at all education department district offices in the province, trying without success to ensure that their children are admitted into Grades 1 and 8 for the 2020 academic year. On Saturday, the parents of unplaced children received SMSes from the department to visit district offices on Sunday for placement. Applications opened on May 20 and despite this, parents who applied on time have been left frustrated and without places at their schools of choice. Parents arrived as early as 4am at the Ekurhuleni North district offices in Benoni on Sunday to be first in line, while the office opened only at 9am. To their dismay, they found only three staff members on duty.

“The staff said they received text messages on Saturday telling them to report for duty. They didn’t expect long queues, so they were also overwhelmed,” said one parent, Mantoa Selepe.

She said after a few hours, the staff left their posts while parents were still in line. Three parents fainted outside the offices, and there was a stampede as parents were trying to push in to get assistance.

“Is this a new dawn really? Panyaza (Lesufi) is forcing this online system on parents because he loves attention and trying to make himself look good. It really isn’t working. He doesn’t care about people, this is just about him being a media Barbie doll. After hours of waiting, we were all told there is no space, we all had to leave,” Selepe said.

She applied on May 20 when the system opened for her child to be admitted to high school, but is unsure what will happen as district officials told them that all schools in Ekurhuleni are full.

Now they are telling us that schools in Ekurhuleni are packed and we will now be placed at schools outside the municipal area,” she said.

Another parent in Soweto said he was informed that he was on the waiting list for all three schools he applied at, even though he applied on time.

“On Saturday night, I got an SMS that my child has been offered space at Mondeor Primary School and that I must log on to the system, and accept it. I didn’t do that but three hours later, I received another SMS that my child has been admitted to the school.”

When he went to the district office, he was told to fill in an objection form, but he couldn’t get one because of the chaos.

“How can they accept the school on my behalf? I have two children, one in Grade R and another in Grade 1. They can’t be in separate schools on opposite ends of the city,” he said.

In Tshwane, parents have urged the department to allow schools and school governing bodies to handle the applications because the online system was failing.

Peggy Ledwaba of Mamelodi said: “What this department is doing to us is very disrespectful. Most of us here took two taxis. We are so frustrated ”

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said as a result of the chaos, the admission placement period has been extended to the end of November. Additional reporting by James Mahlakwane

