Lesufi partners with Uber Eats for 10 000 jobs programme

Johannesburg - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has partnered with food delivery service Uber Eats to create 10 000 jobs for South Africans. Lesufi, who has been dishing out jobs through the Nasi iSpani programme for the better part of the year, says he has secured a deal to train and provide food delivery motorbikes to at least 10 000 people.

He is expected to announce this programme at an event to be held at Chris Hani Mall in Katlehong on Friday. Last week, Lesufi came under fire from EFF leader Julius Malema, who accused him of using these programmes to hire ANC volunteers and bribing young people with flimsy jobs. This came after Lesufi vowed to recruit unemployed people every month until July 2024 while speaking at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, where thousands of young men and women received employment opportunities.

During this event, held just two days before the EFF’s 10-year anniversary at FNB Stadium, Lesufi handed out an additional 6 000 appointment letters to young people to be trained as solar panel technicians. "The Gauteng Department of Economic Development has concluded a groundbreaking strategic partnership with Uber Eats South Africa. The partnership is meant to unlock several opportunities as well as create direct jobs for the youth in the province. Secondly, the partnership will also unlock direct last-mile delivery employment opportunities for fleet managers as well as direct employment for the youth," Lesufi said. It is reported that Uber Eats will invest more than R200 million in this venture along with the provincial Department of Economic Development for the expansion of township e-commerce footprints and access to new opportunities.