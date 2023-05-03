Lesufi slams ‘dangerous’ body shaming remarks on crime prevention wardens

Johannesburg - Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s efforts to curb crime, corruption and lawlessness have been met with criticism on social media. Last week, Lesufi unleashed 4 000 crime prevention wardens, who are expected to patrol the province’s crime hotspots to strengthen law enforcement.

Though it has been stated that the wardens have gone through vigorous training, some have been denounced, with many questioning their fitness to perform their duties. Some of the subjects raised were weight and being unfit, a matter that Lesufi addressed on his Twitter account, further slamming trolls about body shaming.

One of the wardens whose picture was circulated on social media is Mahlatse Tseko, who Lesufi says has been a crimefighting volunteer for years. Defending him, he said: “Body shaming and discrimination is as dangerous as racism and sexism. You can be somehow and still be capable to work. I’ve taken an extraordinary step to request the training session of Mahlatse Tseko, a crime-fighting volunteer who fought criminals for years volunteering.” At the launch, Lesufi assured Gauteng residents of a good night’s sleep as the crime prevention wardens were given their orders to patrol the streets of Gauteng from Monday.

“We are politely requesting all criminals, pack your things and leave Gauteng. We’ve got the provincial police, special units and various units that are going to be supporting these young ones and their learning is continuous. “The crime prevention wardens have gone through vigorous training and are ready to display the utmost discipline as they tackle crime in Gauteng communities,” said Lesufi. It was also revealed that the wardens will address criminal activities including, but not limited to, illegal land occupation and lawlessness, damage to state infrastructure, vandalism and gender-based violence and femicide.