Johannesburg - The Gauteng MEC for Education and Youth Development, Panyaza Lesufi launched the St Barnabas and UJ Metropolitan schools of specialisation in Bosmont on Friday. According to the Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona, the two newly launched schools will focus on High Tech Innovation.

Mabona said the two schools are Mathematics, Science and Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Schools of Specialisation (SoS), with a series of courses in basic IT literacy, computer programming and robotics.

Mabona added that the department’s partnership with Honeywell and Melisizwe Computer Lab Project will ensure that Grade 8 learners from the two schools are equipped with software programming and other ICT skills.

“This will ensure that computer literacy is a foundation for high school education. The partnership with Honeywell previously exposed some of our educators and learners to the aviation world in America,” he said.

He said SoS offer a highly curriculum and seek to nurture the development of top talent in South Africa across key discipline, breeding the country’s future generation of leaders.

“A graduate of the SoS can look forward to multiple exit opportunities including joining the labour market, entrepreneurship or furthering their studies.

“This is part of a wider initiative by the GDE to drive participation among learners in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and ICT subjects, giving them skills needed to target the wide range of technology careers being created by the 4th Industrial Revolution,” he added.

Lesufi said the partnership with Honeywell, Melisizwe and University of Johannesburg will ignite a new level of hunger for learning about STEM and commit to help learners progress successfully through school.

“This will enable learners opportunities to build exciting technology and science-focused careers in the future, making a positive impact in our country and the world we live in,” Lesufi said.

Honeywell Africa president, Sean Smith, said the fourth industrial revolution is shaping how the world works and Honeywell’s innovations sits right at the forefront of the revolution.

“By investing in courses such as the Melisizwe Computer Lab Project, we are ensuring that young people in South Africa have the best possible start to their future technology careers so that they too can go on to help shape the way the world works through innovation,” Smith said.

These schools will also assist in addressing skills shortages in Gauteng by creating skilled labour for the economy that will respond to the transformation, modernisation and re-industrialisation strategy of the Gauteng City Region,” Mabona said.

