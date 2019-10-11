Lesufi to shut down Tebogo Kgobokoe's dance school after sex abuse allegations









Panyaza Lesufi has taken the decision to shut down a private school after damning sexual misconduct claims. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA) Johannesburg - Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi said the department would be shutting down dancer Tebogo Kgobokoe's school saying allegations of sexual assault that emerged there were damning. This follows a Carte Blance expose in which some of the children spoke of how they were sexually assaulted and also coerced into sex with their male schoolmates. The blame was heaped on Kgobokoe's sister and brother-in-law. The brother-in-law was also accused of touching some of the pupils inappropriately. Speaking on Radio 702 on Friday morning, Lesufi said Tebogo Kgobokoe Arts Academy would be no more as officials were already on their way to the Centurion based school to shut it down. He said they took the decision upon hearing of the allegations on Carte Blanche.

"There will be no such school. I respect Tebogo for starting such as school but allegations are damning. We are on the side of the victims until proven otherwise" he said.

The Star contacted the school to get a comment from Kgobokoe. However, a lady who identified herself as Miss Ati said she was unavailable.

"Miss Tebogo is currently engaged in meetings with her legal advisors," she said and asked that The Star send questions.

In the interview with Carte Blance, some of the girls said Kgobokoe's brother-in-law told them at camp one day that they would be playing a game.

The game entailed the boys tying up the girls' hands behind their backs and also blindfolding them.

The girls said the light was switched off and they started feeling people touch them everywhere, private parts included, as well as being kissed.

Another teenager said Kgobokoe's sister encouraged her to give her virginity to one of the boys at the school.

She said Kgobokoe's sister told her to "remember to be soft, remember to be valuable, remember to let yourself go and do whatever he says you must do".

According to the girl, the said boy had asked her how she would feel if he took her virginity. She later slept with him, she said.

"Yes it happened. It wasn't by force. It happened because I listened to what (Kgobokeo's sister) told me I should do."

In the same interview, a boy says there was a girl who approached him for sex but that he turned her down.

However, it's not made clear in the interview if the girl the boy is talking about is the same one who claims to have given her virginity away to because Kgobokoe's sister said she must.

The girls also claimed that they would be spending time at Kgobokoe's sister and brother-in-law's place where they were paired with boys to have sex with.

One of the girls said when she missed her period and started vomiting, she told Kgobokoe's sister who gave her tablets to terminate the pregnancy.

