Johannesburg - Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi was expected to visit Freedom Park Secondary School after police and community patrollers were attacked during a school safety programme . Allegations are that the pupils assaulted and stoned the police and smashed their vehicles as well. It is believed that the school children attacked the Eldorado Park police officers and their Youth Desk members as they did not want them conducting search and seizure of drugs and violent instruments.

A few pupils were arrested and their fellow pupils marched to the police station demanding their release.

Colonel Brenda Muridili of the provincial police said two police officers were injured while the Youth Desk members were left in shock after the attack by the pupils.

@Abramjee : Our police are too weak just like 7 days 😭😭😭 Today at 9:30 am freedom park Secondary School

“It is further alleged that there were shots fired from the direction of the learners but no one sustained any gunshot wound. One police vehicle was damaged by stones that were thrown police by the learners,” Muridili added.

Muridili confirmed three learners aged were arrested for public violence while another was arrested for the possession of dagga and a knife.

“The three learners detained for public violence will be released in the care of their parents until their appearance in court soon. The other learner aged, 20, and arrested for possession of dagga and a dangerous weapon, will be in custody until his appearance in court,” she said.



