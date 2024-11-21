Lesufi warns against foreign registration of spaza shops

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has issued a stern warning to South Africans against registering spaza shops on behalf of foreigners. He described these individuals as “citizens who want to sell out the country”.

Lesufi said:“I dare those South Africans that they can abuse our kindness and sell out our country by giving other people that are not properly registered to operate our business. They will regret the day they agreed to that arrangement.” Lesufi emphasised that local businesses are crucial for the economic freedom of citizens striving to make ends meet. He warned those attempting to assist foreigners in registering businesses, assuring them they would face severe consequences. “I can assure you they will regret it,” he added.

During a media briefing yesterday, Lesufi discussed various topics, including healthcare provision, food safety emergency responses, the Gauteng-Limpopo High-Speed Rail Link Project, and the status of funding for Non-Profit Organisations. Regarding spaza shops, he mentioned that the registration machines used would be secure and would not overlook any names. “We know what you are looking for; we know the database. You can’t claim to have had a business in the last three years if we go to the South African Revenue Service database and find that you have not filed,” he said.

Lesufi reiterated that those who assist foreigners would face harsh repercussions. “I challenge those that think they can betray South Africans and abuse their freedom by allocating responsibility to foreign sponsors. I repeat, they will regret taking this particular route,” he warned. This issue has gained traction following reports of 22 children who died after consuming food items from local shops.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa urged spaza shop owners to register their businesses within 21 days, with the registration process currently under way across the province. Earlier yesterday, Operation Dudula, a group advocating for South African businesses, took action to prevent foreign nationals from registering spaza shops in Soweto. The group’s president, Zandile Dabula, has been vocal about her opposition to foreign ownership of spaza shops, citing concerns over job loss and unfair competition.

Dabula claimed that some foreign nationals operating spaza shops contribute to crime, including violence, child harm, and unsafe food. “I’m not happy with the government’s response in this matter. We can see that he is trying to shift blame, but we all know that the food that is killing our children comes from the foreign-owned spaza shops,” Dabula stated. She expressed frustration over the government’s decision to close informal traders, such as street vendors, while failing to shut down foreign-owned spaza shops.

“Why is he (President Cyril Ramaphosa) prioritising foreigners over his own citizens?” she asked. The group has vowed to block foreign nationals from registering their spaza shops during the 21-day period. This has sparked tensions in Soweto, with some South Africans supporting their stance while others argue that it is unjust and could harm the country’s economic growth.

The controversy surrounding foreign-owned spaza shops has been ongoing, with debates about the fairness of allowing foreign nationals to operate businesses in South Africa versus advocating for a more inclusive approach to business ownership. The outcome of this situation is likely to have lasting implications for both the local economy and community relations. As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how the government will balance the need for business regulation with the desire to protect local entrepreneurship.

Operation Dudula’s actions have brought attention to the issue and sparked a necessary conversation about the role of foreign businesses in South Africa. Members of Operation Dudula led a picket outside the service centre in Jabulani, Soweto, which has been ongoing since Monday. Last week, Independent Media reported that ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula wanted the government to use the re-registration process to deport undocumented immigrants.