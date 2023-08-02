Let them try and march to us like they did the ANC, says Malema about march outside EFF head offices

Johannesburg - ‘’We have no time for nonsense.’’ These are the words of EFF leader Julius Malema as white protesters rushed the party headquarters in protest over the singing of the controversial Struggle song dubbed ‘’Kill the Boer.’’ In an attempt to show disdain for the song, a band of protesters gathered around the party’s offices in a situation that could have turned violent.

Malema called the party headquarters a revolutionary house and not a playground. ‘’That's why I told John Steenhuisen, you are a small boy; the EFF is not the ANC. Let John try and do those things he has been doing by marching to the ANC; he must try and do it here,’’ said Malema. Malema continued: ‘’As long as you are wearing the DA T-shirt that day in a disrespectful manner, you will know what the EFF is. Let him try it.’’

He said the EFF headquarters was the only liberated zone in South Africa and that no white person would take chances there. ‘’You can argue your politics wherever you want, don't come here; we never go to anyone's offices; we never interfere with anyone's programmes, but we are not going to be undermined. We have got everything we need to protect this office, and I (we) will defend it with our lives,’’ he said. The DA leader wrote a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, spitting fire at Malema over the singing of the song.

Steenhuisen told Ramaphosa that for millions of South Africans, this was a spine-chilling reminder of the horrors of our violent and divisive past. It struck fear into the hearts of our nation. ‘’Mr President, this is not the first time that Julius Malema has incited total anarchy and citizen-on-citizen violence. It is not the first time that he has called for a civil war and wanton bloodshed for political gain, and it will certainly not be the last,’’ he wrote. He urged Ramaphosa to speak out against Julius Malema and the EFF’s radical and dangerous vitriol and their smug disregard for the Constitution and the spirit of unity and diversity in our land.