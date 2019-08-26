The late Bosasa boss Gavin Watson. Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - Former Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson was using the car he died in for this weekend only as his own vehicle had mechanical problems. Speaking to eNCA, Bosasa Executive Director Papa Leshabana, confirming Watson's death, said they were told that Watson's car was at a garage and being repaired hence he took the company car that he later died in.

"What I know is that the car that he normally drives...we were told it has a mechanical problem. It’s at the garage and he needed a car to use for the weekend," Leshabana said.

The former Bosasa CEO was driving in the OR Tambo International Airport precinct on Monday morning in a white Toyota Corolla registered under Bosasa when he allegedly lost control of the car and collided with a concrete pillar holding up a highway bridge.

Watson, who was alone in the car, was certified dead on the scene and a case of culpable homicide has been opened.

Leshabana said they don't want to speculate about any other thing because what happened was an accident.

"It is an unplanned event and from where we sit at this stage, it is simply an accident. It is an unfortunate situation.

"At this stage the details are very sketchy. We know that he was travelling alone and where he was going to, that information we don’t have at this stage.

"I think as everyone can imagine, this is sudden and this is shocking news and the family is trying to hold up and I think their biggest request at this stage is for them to be given that level of space to mourn and deal with the sad loss privately.

"That is the request they are making. This is the one interview we are doing and from here on the family would really like to deal with the situation in the most private manner as they possibly can," he said.

The Star