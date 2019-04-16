The reader says she was subjected to the stench from an air-freshener for the 36 hours it took her to travel and that passengers travelling to Europe from Africa are allegedly sprayed with insecticide. Paul Yeung Reuters African News Agency (ANA)

I would like to know whether the public has any rights regarding the gassing of people travelling on aircraft and in airports. I recently travelled from Japan to Port Elizabeth. In all the airports (Fukuoka, Hong Kong, Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth) and airlines (Cathay Pacific, Dragon Air, British Airways) we were subjected to the continuous contamination and pollution of the air via their air-conditioning systems.

It seems to be the practice to add a perfumed air freshener, which smells like toilet cleaner, to the air conditioning systems. I was subjected to the stench for the 36 hours it took me to do the trip. It burnt my eyes and my throat, made me cough and feel claustrophobic.

I believe passengers travelling to Europe from Africa are sprayed with insecticide - just like cattle. It stays in the air and eventually ends up in your lungs, doing whatever dangerous chemicals do to our bodies. It’s supposed to be for disease control. Really? Since when do mosquitoes hide in planes. How is Ebola transmitted?

The World Health Organisation is concerned about air pollution in places such as Beijing, Paris and New Delhi but concedes to the gassing of the unsuspecting public on public transport, assuring the public that it is “harmless”.

It is a violation of our human rights to be force-fed chemicals, medicines or pollutants without our consent.

Clean air and an unpolluted environment is what we must strive for because the rise in cancer is a consequence of human activity.