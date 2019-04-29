President Cyril Ramaphosa sat back and did nothing to stop either state capture or the country's slide into ruin, says the writer. Elmond Jiyane GCIS African News Agency (ANA)

President Cyril Ramaphosa, your letter to the mortals of this country over the Easter weekend refers. Surely you do not think that your succinct and to-the-point letter will sway sentiment towards a party that has failed all the people of South Africa?

You write about nation building. I am white; do I form part of this national collective?

I think not, as your BEE policies have destroyed my soul and my entrepreneurial spirit in addition to excluding my white compatriots from every sphere of government institutions.

The Zondo commission would not exist if you and your party had not sat back watching Zuma’s thrust of toxicity destroy this nation.

You were present and you knew exactly what was going on.

The South African Revenue Service was destroyed because your party employed incompetent people (jobs for tjommies) who had no clue what they were doing, other than padding their own bank accounts.

You sat back and observed the demise of Eskom, Telkom, state hospitals, education, the SABC and every other state instrument.

The ANC is a failed party. The hopes and dreams Madiba espoused are destroyed. Unemployment levels are at an all-time high and our borders are porous as we attempt to sustain the millions of undocumented illegals flooding the country.

Criminality is also at an all-time high and we citizens have to employ so-called security companies to protect our lives and assets.

Mr President, the ANC is taking citizens on a highway to nowhere.

The ANC does not have the moral high ground to ask for support.