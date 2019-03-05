Nhlanhla Mbatha

On Friday morning I featured in the country’s crime statistics. I was a victim of South Africa’s five heinous crimes - hijacking, kidnapping, fraud, theft and robbery - all in the space of four hours.

Three men pretending to be police officers stopped me just outside Soweto, and while one approached me to ask for directions, the other two stormed my car and forced me onto the floor in the back of my vehicle.

That would herald the beginning of a terrifying ordeal lasting almost four hours.

One hijacker on the passenger side pressed my head against the floor of my car, while the other drove the car at high speed.

They warned me, calling me munt’omdala (old man), to face down, never to look at them, and never to reveal myself to other motorists.

They searched my car and found my wallet with various cards, including bank cards, identity card and driving licence. They demanded my PIN codes and warned me not to lie, as that would signal my death.

They drove around to two various destinations, where I was transferred to two different cars.

Throughout this ordeal I was blindfolded with my own Orlando Pirates T-shirt and couldn't see where I was.

I could hear them talking to various people at various destinations that we went to. I could also smell their various deodorants - expensive ones.

I was interrogated about my car-tracking device and warned not to lie. They also made several calls to contacts asking about the tracker in VW Polos, and other calls were made to potential buyers of the car.

At one point I was told not to worry, that my insurance company would sort me out. I was asked about my family and job.

One of the men went through my cellphone and asked me questions about various people in the device's photo gallery.

At one of the destinations I could hear my phone beep several times as money was either being withdrawn or purchases were made.

Later, in the last car, which I could detect, by the sound of the exhaust, was either a Golf 6 of 7 - in the local township lingo it’s called a VrrrrPha - I was told that I would be dropped off and I must not look back, otherwise I would be shot dead.

When my ordeal finally came to an end I was dropped off somewhere between Randfontein and Westonaria. The place was deserted, forlorn but with a beautiful landscape.

In the distance I could see what appeared to be an abandoned mine dump. I was in no man’s land.

After making sure the hijackers had left, I sauntered towards the road, which was long and stretchy on both sides. For almost 10 minutes, no vehicle or person came along.

And then a red car approached and I signalled it for a lift, and the motorist obliged.

In the South African context, I must mention that the motorist was white and female. The Good Samaritan took a risk and helped a black man in distress and drove with me to the nearest police station.