The advertorial in the Star on Tuesday by the Chinese Embassy refers. I sincerely believe that this was just sheer propaganda and a clever way of further ingratiating themselves in South Africa by using racism and anti-West feelings. Let’s start with the paragraph stating that in the past 40 years China has created a miracle of human development, lifting nearly 800 million people out of poverty. Yes, they have done so, realising that outright communism does not work; but an authoritarian government allowing no dissent, but using the capitalist system, cheap labour and unfair trading practices has made them a powerhouse of the world at the expense of the rest of the world, who admittedly allowed the globalisation system to run rampant for the sake of the stock markets.

Donald Trump, someone I do not personally like, has realised the threat to Western democracy through these practices, hence the current trade war.

Now, the claim that China has developed new models for the human rights cause is devoid of all truth.

There are through independent surveys clearly indicating that freedom of religious belief and indigenous ways of life are anathema to the Chinese government and these re-education camps are in existence to attempt to get these people to fall in to line with China’s non-democratic system of government.

Mistakes have been made by the West in the human rights field by allowing itself to get involved in countries at the request of many people in those countries asking for help in dislodging regimes similar to China’s.

It should have said “sort out your own political problems” and only intervened if these countries became a threat to the stability of the world.