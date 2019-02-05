President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledging thousands of ANC supporters. Photo supplied

Once again, we are affronted by the image of ex-president Jacob Zuma on the front page. Fortunately, though he has stated quite unequivocally that everything he did, and I must deduct everything he has done, and ever will do, will be for the ANC.

He has admitted that he is just an ANC man and not a South African. Unfortunately though, his actions have left our country in a state of devastation.

Sadly, this is the case for the vast majority of ANC party members; look after us in the ANC and stuff the rest of the country. The ANC, in particular under Zuma, has bled the country all but dry and there is no reason to believe that they, the ANC, will have anything more in store for South Africa. We are their hog trough.

The depth of the ANC’s corruption is endless. The Eastern Cape Watson family (I must admit that I never liked them - from Cheeky, to hypocrite Luke, they all smelled of rot well before the Bosasa revelations) and their absolute corruption and criminality all centred around its relationship to and adoration of Zuma.

His only role in SA was that of an archetypical crook. He was the role model for all corruption. Another Mobutu Sese Seko or Robert Mugabe. Everyone in the ANC was aware of this because 99% of all South Africans knew what was happening. For the current ANC regime to deny knowledge and hence culpability is quite frankly unbelievable.

South Africa needs a new government and we have the chance to change the political map in a few months. I look to the Opposition parties to be bold and to form some sort of broad coalition against the ANC. Anybody but the ANC.

South Africa cannot survive another five years under ANC corrupt, nepotistic rule.

Will South Africa see a country “Free of ANC Rule in our Lifetime?”

South Africa is once again on the precipice.