In this file picture, former Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe officiates at a student graduation ceremony at Zimbabwe Open University on the outskirts of Harare, Zimbabwe.AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Johannesburg - To many he was the "most educated African leader" who dedicated his life to empowering the lives of black people and Africans in general. To others, however, Robert Mugabe was the "liberator turned a murderous dictator", a tyrant who ran Zimbabwe to the ground.

#RobertMugabe ruined my life and the lives of many others.



He died receiving treatment in Singapore hospitals. @edmnangagwa continues this legacy today. @EFFSouthAfrica please do not rewrite history today. This man was not a hero. https://t.co/XkAC3pvOp9 — King of Leon. (@MightiJamie) September 6, 2019

These are some of the mixed feelings some have towards the former Zimbabwe leader who died in Singapore where he was seeking treatment.

The liberator who turned into a tyrant. Although the man stood firm on a vision for African independence, his flaws superseded his good intentions, and that will sadly be his legacy. #RipMugabe https://t.co/yZROamtJQC — Chima (@ChimaEtoh) September 6, 2019

Since news broke that the 95-year old Mugabe died, some took to Twitter for praising him while many others condemned him.

This man dedicated his life to empower the lives of black people and Africa in general.Rest in peace my president,I SALUTE🙏#RIPMugabe pic.twitter.com/oA3mwCxXSM — Queen Bin-Laden (@Q_BinLaden) September 6, 2019

One of those who condemned him is the current Deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga. Zimbabwean-born Malunga called Mugabe a murderer.

"Don’t expect those of us who were born in a prosperous #Zimbabwe which is now a shadow of its former self to mourn that murderer #RobertMugabe .It doesn’t work like that," Malunga wrote.

Don’t expect those of us who were born in a prosperous #Zimbabwe which is now a shadow of its former self to mourn that murderer #RobertMugabe .It doesn’t work like that. — KevinSifisoMalunga (@KevinMalunga) September 6, 2019

However, Twitter user @Bongink80151210 criticised Malunga saying: "We don't expect modern slaves of white to mourn him, bcoz their betrayed his vision to liberate them from the colonizers, and even when he was sabotaged by sanctions....its u who blamed. him."

The fact that he died in a foreign country also raised the ire of some people like @Jonathan_Witt who wrote: " Mugabe dies in Singapore instead of in the country he destroyed. An unaccountable coward to the end."

Mugabe went to Singapore for medical treatment in May and it was not the first time that he had to leave Zimbabwe to seek medical treatment far way from home.

I have to be the only one who won't say #RIPMugabe . The guy destroyed our country and killed a lot of Zimbabweans to stay in power. Itai Dzamara and others are still missing bcoz of this devil. He died in Singapore bcoz he destroyed the local hospitals. Nxaa — Local_Woman_Cherry🇿🇼 (@CharityTapfuma1) September 6, 2019

Mugabe was born on February 1924 and died on September 6.

The Star



