In this file picture, former Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe officiates at a student graduation ceremony at Zimbabwe Open University on the outskirts of Harare, Zimbabwe.AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Johannesburg - To many he was the "most educated African leader" who dedicated his life to empowering the lives of black people and Africans in general.

To others, however, Robert Mugabe was the "liberator turned a murderous dictator", a tyrant who ran Zimbabwe to the ground.

These are some of the mixed feelings some have towards the former Zimbabwe leader who died in Singapore where he was seeking treatment.

Since news broke that the 95-year old Mugabe died, some took to Twitter for praising him while many others condemned him. 

One of those who condemned him is the current Deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga. Zimbabwean-born Malunga called   Mugabe a murderer.

"Don’t expect those of us who were born in a prosperous #Zimbabwe which is now a shadow of its former self to mourn that murderer #RobertMugabe .It doesn’t work like that," Malunga wrote.

However, Twitter user @Bongink80151210 criticised Malunga saying: "We don't expect modern slaves of white to mourn him, bcoz their betrayed his vision to liberate them from the colonizers, and even when he was sabotaged by sanctions....its u who blamed. him."

The fact that he died in a foreign country also raised the ire of some people like @Jonathan_Witt who wrote: " Mugabe dies in Singapore instead of in the country he destroyed. An unaccountable coward to the end."

Mugabe went to  Singapore for medical treatment in May and it was not the first time that he had to leave Zimbabwe to seek medical treatment far way from home.

Mugabe was born on February 1924 and died on September 6. 

The Star