Pupils at 2018's National High School Quiz held at IIE Varsity College, Sandton. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency/ANA.

Liberty Community School has vowed to work harder in this year’s IIE Varsity College and The Star High School Quiz after only making it to the first round in last year’s competition. “This year we should give ourselves more time to prepare because last time we worked until the 11th hour and it wasn’t good because we were not prepared,” said Grade 10 learner Nozipho Mabasa. “We have to be focused and work hard because we have to succeed.”

During last year’s quiz, the school from Kew in Joburg participated in the first round of the quiz but fell short in the regional competition and did not make it into the National High School Quiz.

The annual quiz encourages high school learners to test their knowledge of news and current affairs that can be found within the pages of The Star. The competition involves strict quiz masters who put 40 questions to the teams at each quiz round. Topics include politics, sports, entertainment and general news.

Nozipho added that the team knew the consequences of their inadequate preparation last year and this mistake had motivated them to start reading The Star newspaper right now.

A new member of the Liberty Community School team, Lindokuhle Ncube, said the most exciting aspect of entering this year’s quiz was the opportunity to venture into something new and to challenge herself.

“When you read the news you are taking part in the economy of the world,” she said.

The team coach and educator Xolani Ndlovu, said her team became like celebrities among other learners in the school after last year’s competition. She added that it encouraged other pupils to want to enter the competition.

“Participating in the quiz changed the learners’ knowledge and their outlook on the world,” said Ndlovu.

The school principal, Dumisani Hadebe, said the quiz was an opportunity for his learners to improve their personal development.

“As learners being at school they need to gain confidence in a number of things and participating can build their confidence because at the end of the day they compete with other people outside their institution,” said Hadebe.

“There is also an element of raising the flag of their school because their success says something about the institution they come from.”

The winning school will take home R20 000 and a R75 000 bursary from IIE’s Varsity College to a deserving learner. Each team member and coach will win R2 000. The runner-up team will get R10 000 and R1000 for each team member and the coach.

The winning team and runner-up team will participate in the National High School Quiz finals.

The National High School Quiz will be held on September 19 at the IIE Varsity College Sandton campus.

Visit www.hsquiz.co.za to enter your team. Entries close on June 21.