Libya and Morocco’s pain is SA’s too, said President Ramaphosa

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed sadness over the loss of almost 8 000 lives collectively and the displacement of thousands more in eastern Libya and Morocco. According to the Presidency, more than 5 000 people have died due to floods associated with Storm Daniel in eastern Libya, while more than 2 000 people died in an earthquake last weekend in the Atlas Mountains in Morocco.

Ramaphosa said South Africa shared the pain and loss felt by the people of eastern Libya and Morocco. “These disasters highlight once more the frailty of life when confronted with the forces of nature,” said Ramaphosa. UN secretary-general António Guterres expressed his profound sadness over the deadly earthquake that struck central Morocco.

Guterres stressed that the UN was ready to assist the government in any way needed to help those impacted. Amina Mohammed, the UN deputy secretary-general responded on social media platform X, saying that her “prayers and thoughts” were with the people of Morocco. “The UN is by your side as we strive to recover,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, the presidency announced that Deputy President Paul Mashatile will, on Friday, September 15, 2023, host his counterpart, Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, on an official visit to South Africa. According to the presidency, the official visit occurs within the context of the commemoration of 30 years of diplomatic relations between South Africa and Vietnam, to reinvigorate and further strengthen the ties of friendship and solidarity between the two countries, as well as to further consolidate the multifaceted partnership. “South Africa and Vietnam enjoy friendly and constructive relations grounded in a shared history of struggle for freedom and common values supportive of the agenda of the Global South.

“The official visit presents an opportunity to highlight the excellent relations between the two countries and to foster closer ties with the government and people of Vietnam,” added the presidential statement. According to the statement, the total bilateral trade between South Africa and Vietnam amounted to R23.8 billion in 2022. “The trade balance is in favour of Vietnam. The focus areas for discussions between the two governments will include trade, investment, promotion of agricultural products, market access, co-operation in higher education, mineral resources, energy, and exchanges on regional and multilateral issues.